Walking among the domes of the observatories in the Atacama desert is combing your hair with the stars.

The Atacama, on a plateau high in the Andes, is one of the driest and darkest places on Earth. During the day you can see Bolivia in the distance, where the clouds turn into electrical storms that will never wet this region. At night, the Pacific winds produce some of the most exquisite stargazing conditions in the world.

The sky was so full of stars one January night that the bones of the constellations were lost against the background. The Milky Way passed overhead, and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, our satellite galaxies, floated beside them like ghosts. The Southern Cross loomed over the southern horizon.

Over the past half century, astronomers from around the world have flocked to Chile, and now many of Earth’s largest telescopes have put down roots along a sort of corridor of observatories that stretches from north to south to along about 1,300 kilometers along the edge of the Atacama. Among them is the Very Large Telescope, made up of four telescopes, each over 8 meters in diameter, and built by an international collaboration called the European Southern Observatory.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, another 8-meter telescope, is scheduled to start operating next year, mapping the entire sky every three days. (The ability of a telescope to collect light from distant stars depends on the area of ​​its primary mirror. The Palomar Telescope in southern California, an instrument that ruled astronomy in the 1990s, was 5 meters in diameter.)

The Las Campanas Observatory, whose telescopes and offices are situated along a steep ridge on Cerro Las Campanas at an altitude of 2,600 meters, was one of the first to adopt the Atacama sky. Along the ridge are two innovative telescopes, the Twin Magellan, each with curved expanses of aluminized glass 6.5 meters in diameter. But these are just a start.

Las Campanas is an outpost of the Carnegie Observatories, based in Pasadena, California, which in turn is owned by the Carnegie Institute for Science in Washington, founder of a consortium of 13 universities and institutions that aims to build the Telescope. Giant Magellan, or GMT, a multibillion-dollar instrument more powerful than any existing ground-based telescope. It will have seven mirrors, each 8 meters in diameter, which together will act as a 22-meter-diameter telescope, roughly 20 times more powerful than Palomar.

Equally colossal telescopes are being planned around the world. With these, astronomers hope to capture the first detailed images of distant planets, the next important step in the quest to determine whether the cosmos beyond Earth is habitable, or perhaps even inhabited.

The Carnegie Institution for Science, founded in 1902, is proud of its history in science and astronomy, said Eric D. Isaacs, a physicist and president of the institution. In the 1960s, the Carnegie Institution began to view Chile as a potential site for a southern twin of the 5-meter Hale Telescope, which opened on Mount Palomar in 1948 in association with the California Institute of Technology. Twenty years later, Carnegie bought about 218 square kilometers in the Atacama region.

The first telescope at Las Campanas, a meter-wide reflector called the Swope Telescope, went into action in 1969.

At the top of Las Campanas, concentric circular trenches have been excavated, about 18 meters deep in the volcanic rock. This is the future home of the Giant Magellan Telescope. When asked what it would do that the James Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes couldn’t, John Mulchaey, director of the Carnegie Observatories said, “A lot.” His instruments were being prioritized to study exoplanets and would be capable of detecting Earth-like planets up to 30 light-years away. AND astronomers will be able to upgrade instruments, while space telescopes don’t have that luxury.

Oscar Contreras-Villarroel, vice president of the Giant Magellan organization, said the design includes a sophisticated adaptive optics system to compensate for atmospheric turbulence that can blur celestial details. Some of the mirrors will be able to adjust their shape 2,000 times per second.

Depending on funding, the telescope could start operating in 2030, Isaacs said via email. “As soon as we have four mirrors, we will start collecting photons“, wrote.

Las Campanas peak was dynamited in 2012 to make room for the telescope, which will be almost as big as a football stadium and more than 22 stories high. Miguel Roth, former director of Las Campanas, said it took nine months to dig for the foundation, sometimes by hand, to avoid fracturing the underlying rock. Giant bearings will insulate the telescope from earthquakes.

The building, a giant rotating cylinder, has been designed with ventilation grills and windbreaks to keep the interior temperature constant. “The telescope will be in harmony with the mountainRoth said. “We have one of the best places in the world, if we don’t ruin it”.

Two decades ago, Giant Magellan was one of three efforts masterminded by competing groups to create a new generation of giant telescopes unparalleled in the ability to gather starlight and penetrate the voids of the night sky.

In Hawaii, an American-led collaboration attempts to build the Thirty-Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea, but has run into opposition from Native Hawaiian activists. And further north in the Atacama, the European Southern Observatory will build the European Extremely Large Telescope by the end of the decade.

It will be the largest of the three, with a composite mirror 39 meters in diameter. Neither Giant Magellan nor the Thirty-Meter Telescope have raised enough money—$2.5 billion and $3.7 billion, respectively—to fulfill their celestial dreams.

Today it takes a generation to build such a majestic scientific instrument. The keys to the cosmos are already passing into the hands of astronomers who may not have been born when the Giant Magellan was conceived. But the cosmos is made of dreams.

DENNIS OVERBYE

THE NEW YORK TIMES