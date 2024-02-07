The Antitrust has announced an appeal to the TAR against the awarding of public transport to Atac until 2027 due to the fact that the Municipality of Rome did not put the service out to tender, entrusting it in house to the Roma Capitale subsidiary. The Administrative Court ruled in favor of the competition guarantor.

And now the unions are blowing on illegality: “We respect the TAR but politics must think about issues such as mobility in a metropolis”, the summary.

The CISL

This is Fit Cisl Trasporti speaking. “We respect the TAR's warning on the tendering of the local public transport service in Rome, however we think that the request to open up the service that Atac now carries out to competition raises important questions, which should be the subject of debate: decisions on the public nature or deprived of an essential service such as Mobility should they be of a political nature or be resolved only in a series of administrative acts? In 2018, the issue was also the subject of a referendum, the final outcome of which put privatization at a distance: is this a step that could or should be overlooked?”. This is what we read in a note from the general secretary of the Fit-Cisl of Lazio, Marino Masucci, and the regional secretary responsible for the Mobility department of the Fit-Cisl of Lazio, Roberto Ricci.

The lunge

“In reiterating the consideration for the Authority's decisions, we would like to underline that it is important to debate the relationship between political and technical decisions and ask ourselves how the administrative prescriptions are reconciled with the living reality of some issues that concern the community. In a city that has the historical-social complexity and territorial surface area of ​​Rome – the largest municipality in the EU – public transport services are real factors of democracy, which in our opinion cannot be subordinated solely to the logic of profit and therefore reliable to private individuals. Public bodies provide greater guarantees on the universality of the service, which is not an abstract concept: we are talking, in concrete terms, about allowing citizens who live on routes that are not exactly profitable in terms of ticketing to still have efficient public transport available”.