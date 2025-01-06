Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA and vice president of the CEOE, confirmed last Monday that, from the employers’ associations and self-employed They see it possible to arrive with collective bargaining at 37.5 hours. Despite this, for Amor the focus is on his adaptation: “The problem is how to adapt to this day, since for a small company and a self-employed person it is going to be very difficult.”

In this sense, the president of ATA referred to the words of the Minister of Economy, Carlos Bodywho already warned that the adjustment of the new working day It will not be the same for small companies as for large companiessince those that have a large number of workers, for the most part, already work less than 37.5 hours per week: “We have to be aware of the economic reality and, therefore, help and accompany our companies,” he claimed. Body.

In recent months, relations between the Ministry of Labor and the employers’ associations, CEOE and Cepyme, have been resentful for his discrepancies in the reduction of working hours, since the representatives of employers and SMEs have remained firm in their position and have demanded that Yolanda Díaz leave the reduction of working hours in the hands of collective bargaining.

In this sense, Love remains firm in that positionsince otherwise “the pacts and agreements that had been in the social dialogue pact, which are collective bargaining, are not respected.” Despite this, Amor remains positive that the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours per week can be carried out through negotiation between employers and workers: “If we set a time horizon, I am convinced that Collective bargaining will be achieved. We believe that the reduction of working hours must be carried out sector by sector, territory by territory and collective agreement by collective agreement,” Amor highlighted.

SMI rise

Another issue that has put the increase in labor costs in companies in the year 2025 in the spotlight is the new increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI). Given the new increase anticipated by the portfolio led by Yolanda Díaz, Amor remains in favor: “We are not going to refuse to let him go up”assured the president of ATA. The problem, according to Amor, comes when collective bargaining agreements are hindered from the “political sphere”, as in the case of the reduction of working hours: “Collective bargaining has been a little hurt and the level of trust is called into question. “.