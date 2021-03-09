Several pedestrians pass in front of a commercial premises in Bilbao for sale, last May. Luis Tejido / EFE

The livelihood of thousands of self-employed workers is one of the main challenges for the post-pandemic stage. The impact of the coronavirus on this group – made up of more than three million people according to the latest RETA registry – has been enormous, and although the different aid mechanisms designed by the Government have functioned as a lifeline during the last 11 months, a this begins to have little air left. The organizations that represent them are demanding the injection of 6,000 million euros in “compensation” for all those self-employed who have seen their activity reduced by at least 50% during the pandemic; as well as the extension of the terms in which to return the requested credits ―the ICOCO and the extension of the period of validity of the ERTE in all its modalities until December 31, 2021.

MORE INFORMATION

“We are the only country in the European Union that has not given direct aid to the self-employed and that has not compensated or compensated them for the closures that the Administration have decreed to control the pandemic,” said Lorenzo Amor, president of the National Federation of Self-Employed Associations (ATA). In his opinion, the facilities provided for the self-employed in the last year – such as aid for cessation of activity or moratoriums – “cannot be considered direct aid”. Amor understands that this millionaire injection should be included in the 11,000 million euros that the Government intends to allocate to companies to avoid a wave of closures due to the collapse of sales. However, he has also confessed that both ATA and the employers’ associations and SMEs (CEOE and Cepyme) are not aware of the details of this plan, which was initially to be approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, and That will not be exposed until Friday due to the pulse maintained by the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, and Unidos Podemos.

In the decalogue that makes up the Resistance plan for the self-employed that ATA has presented this Tuesday lists a series of claims that come to collect the main demands of the self-employed throughout this time: extend the deadlines determined for aid, that the Government intervene in their recovery from direct aid, moratoriums of taxes that allow to obtain a little more oxygen to balance the accounts of many businesses; and the prioritization of European funds for the provision of tools to small and medium-sized companies “in a transversal manner throughout the national territory.” From ATA they have recalled that 400,000 freelancers will require financing throughout 2021, and that a third of them do not expect to recover economically until 2023.

The beneficiaries

“We are aware that the expiration date of the pandemic is close, but also that we have several stages left until this goal, and that the recovery will be uneven for the sectors of activity,” said Amor. According to ATA calculations, 511,000 self-employed are currently receiving the aid for cessation of activity ―which can be claimed by all those who prove a loss of income greater than 50% as a result of the pandemic― and, if there are no changes, they will stop doing so as of May 31 . These freelancers especially affected by the activity restrictions are the ones who, in the opinion of ATA, should be the beneficiaries of these 6,000 million grants, “since it is not difficult to find out who they are.”

One of the main problems that has contributed to the financial instability of many freelancers has been delinquency, both in private and public entities. For the latter, ATA considers it essential “to provide a fund so that administrations can deal with their debts with suppliers”, and in the event that these payments do not occur – both for public and private debtors – a sanctioning regime is adopted ” recurring and responding to malpractice ”. According to ATA, one in three freelancers – a million in total – is a victim of delinquency.

After the approval of this resistance plan by the board of directors this Tuesday, ATA will send the decalogue to the Government for its implementation in the future aid package for companies. “It has been a very hard year in which many freelancers have left us,” Amor recalled. According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) 327,000 freelancers canceled their activity in the first six months of 2020, and attending At the last ATA scale in November, the group accounted for 60,000 million euros less in income up to that moment due to the pandemic.