Imola is the home track ofAlphaTauri and it is no coincidence that on the Santerno circuit Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have grinded kilometers this winter in view of 2022, obviously behind the wheel of dated cars to comply with the regulations. Today the Faenza team presented the AT03, the car with which the drivers under the orders of Franz Tost will try to extend a streak of three consecutive seasons with at least one place on the podium.

In addition to the launch video and the photographic material accompanying the presentation, the AlphaTauri also published some renderings that see the AT03 engaged on the track at Imola. Unfortunately they are simple renderings, so far the only real action images of a car on the track are those relating to the Aston Martin filming day last Thursday.

In the gallery above we have collected the shots published by the Red Bull satellite team on social networks, in a week in Barcelona it will be time for pre-testing and the renderings will leave room for reality.