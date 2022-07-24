The 2021 of the AlphaTauri was one of the best seasons for the Faenza-based team, with the sixth place in the constructors’ standings after having long competed for fifth place in Alpine at the end of an exciting challenge. However, the new technical cycle did not start in the best way for the Italian team, still part of the mid-group challenge, but not at the same performance level as the competition embodied by McLaren, Alpine, Haas and Alfa Romeo. At the Paul Ricard, home race of Pierre Gasly, the team led by Franz Tost introduced the most extensive evolutionary package since the beginning of the seasonafter other important changes had already been brought to Imola, aiming to reverse the recent trend to get closer to the results of last season.

Right from the start, the AT03 was a single-seater born with the aerodynamic philosophy of the sides which then became dominant on the grid, with the sidepods declining towards the rear to convey the flows adhering to the bodywork towards the outlet section of the diffuser. The innovations introduced at Le Castellet start from the next step in the evolution of the bodywork of the AT03, which follows a path similar to that traced by Alpine. The external “shoulder” of the side has been raised (1), albeit not evidently as seen on the Alpine in turn inspired by Ferrari, with the aim of better managing the turbulence coming from the front axle, improving the cleanliness of the flow in the central part of the car and its quality once it arrives. at the rear. The improved insulation from external turbulence has also made it possible to shorten the external bulkhead in front of the entrance section of the Venturi channel (2), used for the same purpose. Thereby, with the new package, the sorting of the air coming from the front wing favors the channeling of the flows in the bottomincreasing the air flow in the underbody and the load released.

With the different conveyance of air in the bottom, in the AlphaTauri house it was necessary a new concept of the aerodynamic structure in the environment below the car. The renovation work starts from the different shape of the entrance section of the Venturi canal and its grid. In detail, in the internal part next to the frame, the thin channel that was previously obtained in the space between the last strip and the car body has disappeared. The performance of the same Venturi is different in the French specification, aiming at a greater generation of local load, but at the same time at a better exploitation of the vortices generated by the front grille.

On the AT03 the lateral edge of the bottom has also been revised, narrowed compared to the beginning of the season to energize the vortices constituting the pneumatic miniskirt used to isolate the low pressure area in the underbody from the external environment, with the same objective of increasing the total load. In general, the improvements in the flow channeled in the front of the bottom in terms of cleanliness and energy, also taking advantage of the different insulation from external turbulence through the new sides and the outer edge of the bottom, have allowed the aerodynamics of AlphaTauri to deliberate a more aggressive design of the rear extractor. The inclination of the diffuser ramp has been accentuated while the openings in the external flaps have been closed, thus exploiting the maximum extraction potential and the downforce generated by the bottom.

Overall a commendable update work emerges, with AlphaTauri technicians who have developed a complete package resulting from an overall vision. In the comparative tests between the two specifications, the updates proved to ensure a considerable leap in performance for the AT03, which must also be realized by a different set-up philosophy and an adequate driving style. However, some appointments will be needed before we can decide how far the renewed car from Faenza can go.