Few sporting activities are as professional and extreme as F1. A very high technological level, experiments always projected into the future, top physical and mental preparation for the pilots and more. Just think of the pit stops, which involve almost 20 mechanics and require just over two seconds to change tyres. In short, without giving other examples that are of a design or human nature, the maximum. Then comes the Austrian GP and, from qualifying to the race, the marshals spend their time checking how many times the riders have exceeded the limit on the outside of the corners, taking away the times set in practice and penalizing them during and after the race. The result of the GP remained sub-judice until late, after a complaint presented by Aston Martin, with the FIA ​​men engaged in reviewing a monumental amount of incidents that escaped during the race to precisely establish the penalties to be attributed.