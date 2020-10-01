Former head of the National Anti-Corruption Office of Romania Laura Covesiwhich one time Zelensky’s team was considered for the post of head of the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office, became the chief prosecutor of the European Union.

As reported “NV”, Lausha Koveshi took the oath, the department began work.

It is noted that in Romania, she opened more than a thousand cases against corrupt officials, sent the president’s brother and several ministers to jail, and returned 688 million euros to the budget.

Former Prosecutor General of Romania Laura Chiovesi took the oath as Chief Prosecutor of the European Union. The department began work. At home, Laura opened more than a thousand cases against corrupt officials, sent the president’s brother, several ministers to jail, and returned 688 million euros to the budget. pic.twitter.com/aCWyRY5jkN – Present Time (@CurrentTimeTv) October 1, 2020

