The dome of the sixth power unit of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), attacked by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and the wreckage of another downed drone was shown on Sunday, April 7, by the plant’s communications director, Evgenia Yashina.

“Recently, attacks on the Zaporozhye station by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have become more frequent. Three arrivals were recorded today,” she said.

The first two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck the territory of the cargo port and in the area of ​​the canteen, where there was a truck that brings food for station employees.

“The unloading took place, the first arrival happened. These are the remains of a drone that flew into a truck from which they were unloading food,” Yashina showed the wreckage of the drone.

Two more UAVs were launched into power unit No. 6. One was shot down, and the second hit the dome. Yashina showed the place where the drone arrived. According to her, the strike did not cause any critical damage and there is no threat to security at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

“But at the same time, not a single nuclear power plant in the world is designed to withstand such fire from the armed forces. Ufrequent arrivals may indicate that a provocation is being prepared by the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” she emphasized.

Earlier that day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the sixth power unit of the station. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, called the attack on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant reckless, but the organization noted that it did not affect nuclear safety.

Before this, Ukrainian drones carried out another attack on the Zaporizhzhya NPP; the arrival of one of them was recorded in the area of ​​the dining room, the second – in the area of ​​the cargo port. Moreover, 20 minutes before the incident, IAEA experts visited this territory.

Earlier, on March 8, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called the situation with nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant shaky. Then he repeated his call for maximum military restraint and strict adherence to specific principles approved by the UN Security Council.

On March 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Grossi, discussed the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP and emphasized that the Russian Federation is doing everything possible to improve the safety of nuclear facilities.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located in Energodar and came under Russian control following the results of a referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation in September 2022. Since the beginning of that month, the nuclear power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff.