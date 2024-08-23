At Zaporizhzhya NPP, the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power supply line was automatically disconnected

At the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the high-voltage power supply line “Ferrosplavnaya-1” was disconnected under the influence of automation, the official Telegram-station channel.

“On August 23, 2024, the high-voltage power supply line 330 kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 was disconnected by automatic control at the Zaporizhzhya NPP,” the Zaporizhzhya NPP said in a statement.

It is noted that the radiation background at the station does not exceed natural background values, and the equipment is serviced under strict radiation safety control.

On August 17, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the territory of the Zaporizhia NPP. It is noted that the drone dropped a charge on the road near the power units, which is constantly used by workers.