At a seminar held in São Paulo, Khalid Al-Falih reinforces the importance of the net zero economy and praises Brazilian technology

A XP promoted a seminar with the largest delegation from Saudi Arabia that has ever come to Brazil, with around 100 executives and public authorities, to discuss business opportunities between the Gulf country and Brazil. Topics such as economics net zero, investments in Brazilian infrastructure, the Amazon and Petrobras were on the agenda. The event was held on Monday (31.Jul.23), in São Paulo.

The Saudis are looking for alternatives to fulfill their sustainability commitments. Khalid Al-Falih, current Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia and former CEO of Saudi Aramcothe world’s largest oil company, said it was in talks with the Brazilian government to apply resources from the Amazon to help the economy net zero of the Arab country, considering that the energy transition and decarbonization are priorities.

During the event, Al-Falih praised Petrobras. “On a visit to Brazil in 2005, we saw that Petrobras uses fantastic technology in terms of offshore prospecting and was years ahead of other major oil companies, such as Aramco itself. It was then that I decided to look for partnerships with similar areas between Petrobras and Aramco”, commented the minister.

Al-Falih analyzed the growth potential of trade relations between the countries. “Brazil and Saudi Arabia are taking center stage in the infrastructure discussion. It is essential that we can contribute to this conversation and seek new models of partnerships“, he said. The minister also sees the food sector and tourism as promising. “High-end Saudi tourists still don’t know Brazil.”

Good for both sides

The partnership is seen as strategic for both countries. Brazil would strengthen relations with a nation that has been experiencing strong economic growth in recent years, in addition to being one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world. The Saudis would have the opportunity to invest in several sectors in which Brazilian companies are leaders and offer expertisemotion aligned to the plane Vision 2030. The initiative aims precisely at reducing the country’s dependence on oil revenues and diversifying the economy.

“It is an honor to receive our Saudi partners for a conversation as important as this one, to seek alternatives and opportunities for future partnerships between the countries. We hope to be able to hold more seminars like this one, both in Brazil and in Saudi Arabia”, says Guilherme Benchimol, founder of XP Inc.

The Arab delegation was welcomed by Benchimol, José Berenguer, partner and CEO of Banco XP, and Rafael Furlanetti, partner and institutional director of XP Inc. The event was also attended by Renan Filho (MDB), Minister of Transport, who addressed, in his presentation, investment opportunities in the area of ​​infrastructure in Brazil.

This content was produced and paid for by XP.