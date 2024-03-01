Imagine that the FIA ​​decides to merge Formula E and F1 into one class. The electric racers wouldn't stand a chance against the stronger, more advanced F1 cars, but hey, maybe Logan Sargeant won't come last every race. In the World Rallycross, rally cars from the electric racing class will now compete with petrol cars.

For the past two years, the electric RX1e cars have been in their own class. From this year, old RX1 cars with a combustion engine are also allowed to drive. By the way, the petrol cars run on sustainable fuel, so green booing should be avoided. Teams and drivers can choose whether they drive an RX1 or RX1e car. And now let's hope that the teams make different choices so that we get a real battle between electric and petrol cars in the World Rallycross championship.

World Rallycross is also coming here

The rally championship consists of five race weekends, with two races held each weekend. The World RX – as the class is also called – will also be in action in the Belgian town of Mettet, just outside Charleroi. It's about a three-hour drive from Utrecht, but then you can watch the battle between electric and petrol. And cheer on your favorite drivetrain.

Executive manager Arne Dirks is looking forward to 'the battle of technologies'. 'We are curious if [de elektrische auto’s] to compete against the combustion engine cars on the grid. As we know: in rallycross it can go either way,” he says. Which energy source do you think will prevail: electricity or sustainable gasoline?