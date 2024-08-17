ANDAt all U.S. ports of entry, whether at land borders, coasts or airports, before being able to enter the territory, You will need to meet with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.for its acronym in English), which have the reputed to be quite strict regarding the questions and requirements they ask of foreigners. But in which areas are they more flexible?

ChatGPT artificial intelligence was consulted to find out At which port of entry do CBP officers tend to be less strict, Let us remember that this digital tool, developed by the company Open IA, has demonstrated great capacity to answer all types of questions based on its enormous information base.

According to this AI, It is not possible to define exactly at which ports of entry the officers will be more friendly. with foreigners since within their training They all maintain a uniform level of rigor in each of the points that are assigned to them.

The reason for the above is that they have the mission of guaranteeing security and compliance with the laws, so It is essential that whenever you seek to enter the United States territory you comply with all the guidelines according to your case.whether through a visa, as an employee, as an entrepreneur, or some other type of protected status.

However, ChatGPT went on to note that Yeah There are some ports of entry where you may face less strict procedures. due to their size, traffic volume and even the profile of the travelers they handle.

Still, “it is important to note that The experience of any port of entry can vary depending on factors such as the time of day, the traveler profile and the specific situation at that time.” And he continued to insist, There is no port that can be considered less strict. because they are all designed to comply with established safety regulations and procedures.

How to have the best experience at a US port of entry?

Artificial intelligence ChatGPT made it clear that it is not possible to define which ports of entry are more flexible with foreigners, but it provided a couple of Recommendations to make the experience of entering the United States as good as possible.

He noted that if you have specific questions about procedures or information regarding a particular port of entry, it is best to visit the official CBP website directly or communicate directly to obtain accurate and up-to-date information.

Remember that, In all cases, you must present documentation proving your legal entry into the United States. and must adhere to the guidelines regarding prohibited items.