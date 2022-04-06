Mexico City.- This Sunday, the 10th of opening, the popular consultation for the Revocation of Mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. With this, citizens will be able to choose between allowing the Executive to continue in his position until the end of his six-year term or leaving him due to loss of confidence.

To participate in the election and assert the right to vote, it is important to have the Elector’s credential issued by the INE; know the place where the corresponding voting booth will be installed and attend it within the hours in which the votes will be received.

At what time do the Revocation of Mandate boxes close?

The Mandate Revocation booths must close at 6:00 p.m., according to the corresponding time zone. This means that some states will close voting before others and not simultaneously, although the time they will remain open is the same.

The boxes will begin to be installed from 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10, to start voting at 8:00 am. The reception of votes may be delayed, but may not start before the stipulated time.

In the event that there are people in line at closing time, waiting for their turn to vote, the polling station president may postpone the closing time to allow them to participate, according to information established in the Mandate Revocation Operational Manual 2022.

Article 64 of the aforementioned manual establishes that: “In the event that at 6:00 p.m. there are people in line to cast their vote, they will be allowed to exercise their right; The Secretary will take note of those who are formed and only these will be allowed to exercise their vote; once the vote is received, the voting booth will be closed”.

Once the polling place is closed, the officials of the same will proceed to count the votes and fill out the corresponding minutes.

It is worth mentioning that only under specific circumstances, officials may close the polling place before the stipulated time.