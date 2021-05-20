Eugenio Derbez is one of the best known comedians not only in Mexico, but in all of Latin America. This is thanks to his hilarious occurrences and remembered characters that he has created and played over the years.

A few hours from the premiere of the second season of his reality show Traveling with the Derbez 2, here we bring you the last details so that you arrive prepared for the second part of the series.

When does Traveling with the Derbez 2 premiere?

On a trip with the Derbez opens this May 20 and will bring back the family of the prominent Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, who will travel to North America with his wife and children to visit various national parks in the United States.

What time does Traveling with the Derbez 2 start?

Traveling with the Derbez 2 starts from this May 20. It is estimated that it will be available from 12.00 am in some countries and in others a couple of hours later, as is customary with the premiere of the series.

Travel schedule with the Derbez 2×1

As it is a series available by streaming platform, there is no specific schedule. Therefore, it only remains to wait until May 20 from 12.00 am to see if the platform has already uploaded the first chapter.

It is normal that it is not uploaded yet at midnight, since the content usually uploads a couple of hours later.

What happened in the first season On the road with the Derbez?

During the first season, the Derbez family traveled to Morocco, a country in Africa that is known for having many Berber, Arab and European cultural influences.

Here they managed to soak up and discover the customs of that nation by exploring other places together.

How to see On Trip with the Derbez 2 chapter 1 complete?

Amazon Prime Video has reported that the episode premiere schedule will arrive in two so many that will be as follows:

Episodes 1, 2, 3 and 4 | Available from May 20

Episode 5, 6 and 7 | Available from May 27.

Where to see Traveling with the Derbez 2 episode 1 full online?

The first episode and all the others, including the entire first season, will be available only on Amazon Prime Video, except in the United States, where it can be seen from the Pantaya streaming service, according to information from the media Spoiler Bolavip.

How to watch Amazon Prime Video?

To contract the Amazon Prime Video service, just go to its website and pay for a monthly subscription for a price of 16.99 soles per month.

Also, if it is the first time that you contract the service, you will have the option of accessing a free trial period that you can cancel at any time.

Traveling with the Derbez 2: who are the members?

For this second season, the confirmed actors are the same as the first, except for Mauricio Ochmann, who divorced Aislinn Derbez in 2020. Neither has the couple’s little daughter been seen in the published advances, so she will not be present on this new trip.

In this way, the only new member for Traveling with the Derbez 2 will be Fiona, the bulldog of Eugenio Derbez. Here we leave you all the members that will be in this second part.

Eugenio Derbez – Comedian and family man

Alessandra rosaldo – Actress, singer and wife of Eugenio Derbez. Aitana’s mother

Aitana Derbez – Minor of the family. Daughter of Alessandra and Eugenio

Vadhir derbez – Actor and singer. Son of Eugenio Derbez

Jose Eduardo Derbez – Actor and comedian. Son of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo

Aislinn derbez – Actress and model. Eldest daughter.