Elite season 4 arrives recharged with new episodes very soon and here we leave you all the details you need to know so as not to miss the exciting premiere of one of the most viewed series of Netflix.

Release date Elite season 4

Season 4 of Elite will come to Netflix this Friday, June 18, 2021 with eight new episodes in total, which have been directed by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

Elite season 4 premiere times by country

Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 4.00 am

Watch Elite season 4 online on Netflix

In order to enjoy Elite Season 4 you must have an active Netflix subscription. This will give you access to the entire huge catalog of series and movies on the platform. The plans are monthly and the cheapest is S / 24.90.

This streaming service no longer has the option of a free trial for one month, so it is mandatory to pay from the beginning to see all the content of your choice.

Characters and synopsis Elite season 4

Synopsis:

Netflix has revealed the synopsis for Elite season 4 and it goes as follows:

“Starts a new course in Las Encinas. And with him comes a new director (Diego Martín, ‘Velvet’): one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe willing to redirect the school that, according to him, has been out of control in recent years. He brings his three children with him (Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Manu Ríos). Three teenagers too used to always getting away with it, to have what they want when they want, whoever falls, and that will endanger the union and friendship of the most veteran students ”.

Characters

In the same way, the characters confirmed for this new installment of chapters are:

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel García Domínguez

Miguel Bernardeau as Guzmán Nunier Osuna

Arón Piper as Ander Muñoz

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Claudia Salas as Rebeka López de Gallegos

Georgina Amorós as Cayetana Grajera Pando

Carla Diaz as Ari Blanco Commerford

Manu Ríos as Patrick Blanco Commerford

Martina Cariddi as Mencía Blanco Commerford

Pol Granch as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg

Diego Martín as Benjamin

Andrés Velencoso in an undisclosed role.

Why did some actors not continue in Elite?

After Netflix confirmed the departure of several of the members of the main Elite cast, fans of the series wondered what could have happened within the production.

Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, creators of the series, appeared at a recent promotional press conference, where they revealed that new characters will join Las Encinas and took the opportunity to clarify the situation.

“We have a fantastic new casting. They had it very difficult because they arrived with very consolidated actors and it was not easy at all. However, from the beginning you fall in love with them. I always say that all the people on Twitter – who are hating us because we have killed or fired other characters – that we have not fired them, they have left. Two days later they will feel terrible because they will fall in love a lot with the new ones “ Montero declared.

With much of the original cast returning to history, those who will not be in the new season will be Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Danna Paola Y Ester Exposito, actors who said goodbye to fiction in the third installment.

Elite season 4 trailer on Netflix

In case you haven’t seen the trailer for Elite season 4, here we leave it. Remember that the series arrives on Netflix this Friday, June 18 with a total of eight new chapters.