The first lunar eclipse of the year arrives this May and Spain will be one of the places from where it can be observed. This astronomical phenomenon is one of the most striking that not only astronomy experts want to witness. A plan that does not entail any danger nor does it require any type of special instrumentation, as indicated by the National Astronomical Observatory, attached to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

A total lunar eclipse is a phenomenon where the Earth is located between the Sun and the Moon, preventing the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon. Thus, as explained by the National Astronomical Observatory, this astronomical event causes a shadow cone that darkens this satellite and makes it take on a reddish hue. On May 16, the first total lunar eclipse of 2022 will be seen.

At what time can you see the lunar eclipse in Spain



From Spain it can be observed without any problem. However, depending on the area you are in, you will be able to see all or some of the phases. In almost the entire peninsula you can see the complete phase, with the exception of the northwest of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. These two geographical areas will be able to see the beginning of the total phase, but not the end, since the Moon will set before the total eclipse ends. Although the process of how the Moon leaves the Earth’s shadow can only be witnessed from the Canary Islands because the Moon sets over the horizon during that phase.

The phenomenon will begin at 04:20 in the morning in Spain, but it will still be a partial eclipse. At 5:40 a.m. the moon will be completely covered until 00:08 a.m. when the lunar eclipse of May 16 ends.