WandaVision has won over fans of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel not only because of its plot, but also because of the new approach it gives to superhero stories. With Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany of protagonists, its end comes this Friday, March 5.

In chapter 8 of WandaVision we learned the true intentions of Agatha Harkness and the extent that Maxinoff’s power can have.

But, among all the scenes, there is one that has caused emotion among fans: the one where Wanda finally receives her name in the UCM as Scarlet witch.

What will happen in WandaVision chapter 9?

With Agatha Harkness Interested in the powers of Wanda Maxinoff after discovering that she is the possessor of the magic of chaos, the witch will do everything possible to keep them.

On the other hand, we will see what will happen between the two Vision. Fans want to know who the original character is and if they will face each other. In turn, thanks to a preview of Disney Plus, we find out that Wanda and her family will team up to fight the villain.

When and what time to see episode 9 of WandaVision?

The WandaVision Chapter 9 It will premiere this Friday, March 5, 2021 through Disney Plus. The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are as follows:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am