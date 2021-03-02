The Flash has been off the small screen for close to 10 months, but The CW’s superhero show will return in March to the liking of fans.

With Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) As the protagonist, the hero will return to take revenge on the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor), who managed to escape the Mirrorverse and returned to the real world. After the release of a trailer, followers of the ‘Scarlet Corridor’ hope that several of their questions will be answered in the new episodes.

What will happen in The Flash season 7?

For this new start, viewers are waiting for more details about the disappearance of iris and the why of Barry’s diminished powers.

The Flash season 7 trailer

Opening time and where will The Flash 7×01 air?

The first episode of the season It will air via The CW on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:00 pm US time. The next 18 episodes will be broadcast weekly at the same time and will be available later through the channel’s website.

TVLine indicates that the broadcast of The Flash will conclude in June, so international fans will have to wait a couple of months to see the new installment.

The Flash was forced to suspend its recordings in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it one of the first The CW shows to return to its regular broadcast.

It remains to be seen how long the Mirror Master story will continue into the new season and if a new villain will eventually be introduced. The series has been renewed for one more cycle.