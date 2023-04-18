One of the questions that all football fans ask themselves in each edition of the Champions League is how the yellow card system works, the sanctions and when a player resets his locker. Today from 90min we explain everything perfectly.
For a player with a yellow card from the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals from scratch, they will not have to serve any sanctions in the first game of the semifinals. That is to say: If Militao, who is ready against Chelsea, sees a yellow card, he will not play the first game of the first leg of the Champions League semifinals in the event that Real Madrid manages to pass the tie. For him to reset his locker he will not have to see any cards. In this case, he would go clean to the semifinals and start from scratch.
A player would miss the first leg of the Champions League semifinals if he is sent off for a direct red card in the second leg of the quarterfinals, or if he arrives alert and sees the second yellow card. He would serve the normal penalty of one more match and his score would not be reset. Example: If Militao sees the yellow card or is directly sent off, he would not play the first game of the semifinals.
Yes. If a footballer misses the first match of the Champions League semifinals, he would reach the clean second leg and would only have the option of missing the final if he is sent off in the second leg of the semifinals. Example: If Militao is sanctioned and cannot play the first leg of the semifinals, he would come back clean of everything and could only miss the final if he is sent off in the second leg.
