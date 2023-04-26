Excessive speed is one of the objectives of the DGT, which, by controlling compliance with the limits established in each type of road and highway, wants to reduce the number of accidents. Compliance with the established speed limit on conventional roads is 43%, a low level. On the contrary, the level of compliance on highways and urban roads is above that of most European countries.

are data provided by Traffic included in the Baseline Project, a road safety program in which 18 countries have participated and with which it is intended to adequately monitor progress in road safety in member countries through 8 key performance indicators related to behavior of people, vehicles, infrastructure and post-accident care.

Regarding speed, this study has measured the speed of circulation on different types of roads and in free flow conditions, that is, in circumstances in which drivers do not have restrictions to circulate at the speed they want. In practice, this means measuring speed in situations of low traffic intensity and good weather, on straight stretches and without visible surveillance elements.

In the Spanish case, the level of compliance with the established speed limit varies depending on the type of road. While on the highway 63% of passenger cars circulate at the permitted speed (high value compared to other countries), on highways this percentage drops to 51%. In the case of conventional roads, compliance with the established speed limit is 43%, a low level, similar to that registered by Belgium (46%).

On urban roads with a 50km/h limit, the level of speed compliance by passenger cars is 65%, the third highest value of the 13 countries with which we share a limit.

On 30 km/h streets, the level of compliance is 32%, the highest value of the three countries for which data is available. It should also be noted that the average speed of cars in streets 30 is 11 km/h lower than that of streets 50 (36 versus 47 km/h), a difference that represents a great reduction in the risk of fatal collisions. or serious.

Failure to comply with these rules is classified as a serious or very serious infraction, sanctioned with fines of 100 to 600 euros and the withdrawal of between 2 and 6 points.

What is the current margin of error?



The margin of error of a speed camera is the difference between the maximum speed allowed on a specific road and the actual speed from which the device can fine. This is because the law requires all speed cameras to have a tolerance threshold to prevent a hypothetical measurement error and avoid unfair fines. And although the sensitivity of the radars and the technology used is greater, which allows speeds to be captured more accurately, the current error margins have been in force since 2020 (Order ITC/155/2020, of February 7) , and although the rumor has spread on social networks that these margins have changed, the truth is that since then they have remained the same.

Not all devices have the same technical specifications or margins of error. Thus, for fixed radars and for mobile radars on tripods or installed in stationary vehicles, a range of 5 km/h and 5% above 100 km/h is established.

In mobile installation radars on vehicles, the margin of error is 7 km/h and 7% if driving over 100 km/h. In those installed in the famous “Pegasus” helicopters, the margin is 5 km/h and 5% above 100 km/h. And finally, in section speed cameras the established margin is 3 km/h with a 3% margin above 100 km/h.

How to know what speed margin we have



To calculate the speed margin that we have, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) itself has explained the ‘rule of 7’. It is called like this because the number 7 is the key to remember the limits: up to 100 km/h, add 7 km/h; and above 100 km/h, it adds 7%.

In any case, we must be clear that all radars, that is, any measuring device with an image, must pass periodic metrological controls. If these measuring devices are correctly approved, a margin of error is established in the approval itself, so the speed at which we can be penalized depends, among other factors, on the margin in which we move.

Thus, if the speed is less than 100 km/h, the DGT indicates that, in the case of mobile radars, it will not be activated until said speed does not exceed the limit of 7 km/h. That is, if you drive at 50 km/h, the fine will be applied at 58 km/h, if you drive at 60 km/h, the radar will jump to 68 km/h. The same happens in the highways where the margin is in 70, 80, 90 and 100, in which the same procedure will be applied.

However, if the vehicle exceeds 100 km/h, the formula is different. In these cases, the DGT informs that 7% will be added to the speed indicated by the signal. In this way, for the limit of 110, the fine will be applied if 117.7 km/h are exceeded, for 120 the radars are programmed to activate from 128.4 km/h. And the same equation for the rest of speeds above 100.

The reason for not applying the same measure as in the previous case is because low speeds (below 100) are very difficult to perceive by mobile radars while driving. Likewise, the reason why 7 has been established, both in percentage and in quantity, is because the maximum errors that are allowed in radars are between 3%, the newest, and 7%, the oldest, the latter being, according to Traffic, “more beneficial for the driver”