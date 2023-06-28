Chivas fleetingly began the summer market, closing the signings of Whaller and Marín, goalkeeper and striker respectively that Fernando Hierro negotiated long before the last tournament ended. However, once the arrival of the two Mexicans to the ranks of Verde Valle was confirmed, Guadalajara has not had the best of luck in the transfer stage, since they have surveyed countless players without success along the way.
More news about Chivas
One of the areas of the field where Guadalajara wants to strengthen its ranks is the center of it. In the core, the club has the presence of Fernando Beltrán and the ‘bear’ González, a duo that has worked well for Paunovic’s cause, but does not have a natural competitor within the squad. That being the case, in Chivas they are about to solve that lack with the arrival of a stellar reinforcement for the simple fact that he comes from Europe. This is Erick Gutierrez.
Guadalajara and PSV are about to close the return of the Mexican to Liga MX. The sources confirm that the containment could be transferred for a figure around 5 million euros and the negotiations are much more advanced than is thought. The final job is to negotiate with Erick, although it is expected that it will not be something complex, because although the midfielder prioritizes continuing in Europe, he does not have too many suitors and he is very tempted to return to his country and wear the shirt of the herd.
