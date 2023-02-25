FC Barcelona received a very hard blow from Manchester United. The culé team had many illusions of being able to win the Europa League and give a coup of authority, in addition to earning quite a few millions in favor of their economy. But the reality is that none of this has come to fruition. Thus, both the coaching staff and the board will have to make decisions regarding the future of various players within the squad.
One of the names that generates the most questions within Barcelona is that of Sergio Busquets. The culé midfielder has not renewed his contract with the culé team and the reality is that the historic ‘5’ culé wants to define his future in the following days. It is known that Xavi has asked the board to present a renewal offer to who is the first captain of the squad. However, Laporta and his entourage at the moment have not done so.
Sergio wants to speed things up before the end of the season and that is why he is looking for a final decision. So it would be the same player and his representative team who could contact the Barcelona sports area to find out if they have any contractual offer to present. In case the answer is no, the ‘5’ can assess his options on the table to continue his career outside the Blaugrana ranks, with Arab football and MLS itself being the leagues that are attacking with the greatest force today to close the signing of Busquets himself.
#point #renewal #Sergio #Busquets #Barcelona
