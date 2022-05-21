The Kylian Mbappé case is getting more and more interesting. Real Madrid thought they had it done a few weeks ago, but PSG’s new offer has turned the situation upside down. The unexpected turn of events has caught everyone off guard, and the excess of information in recent hours has meant that many are not aware of the film. Here in 90min we give you a summary of the current situation of the Frenchman:
What has made a large part of the merengue fans explode have been the words of Lamari, mother of the very young footballer: “We have an agreement with Real Madrid and another agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, and the negotiations are over, now Kylian he has to choose”. “The two offers, the one from PSG and the one from Real Madrid, are almost identical. At Madrid, my son will have control of his image rights. Now we will wait for his decision… The two offers do not differ much and we are waiting for Mbappé to choose what he wants” this information has not finished liking in the Madrid environment, as it denotes the lack of interest of Kylian when it comes to fulfilling his supposed “dream”.
Another interesting detail is that L’Equipe assures that this Sunday morning Kylian Mbappé will announce his future, hours after PSG’s last game in Ligue 1.
Renowned journalists throughout the world have given their opinion on the subject, and what truly makes us believe that the decision has not really been made or was made recently is the diversity of opinions and alleged information that experts from all over the world have shared. The balloon.
Achraf stated this in an interview he gave a few days ago: “Our relationship is calm. We have many things in common and we get along very well. His future? He’s a great player, we all want him to stay, but the one who has to take the The decision is his and I will wish him the best whatever he does”.
To quote a reliable source, Gianluca DiMarzio, one of the most reliable journalists on the subject of transfers, has assured through twitter that the Frenchman has “broken off” the negotiations with Real Madrid:
At this point we can’t trust anything or anyone, and the most sensible thing to do will be to wait for Sunday, when the Frenchman will announce his decision.
