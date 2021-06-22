There Gigafactory in Berlin. It might be the title of a book, but even without bothering with literature, the saga behind this car manufacturing plant is already a classic. The Tesla factory, the first in Europe for the American electric car manufacturer, is under construction. And next July 1st, in a very few days, the opening should have been celebrated. Barring surprises, however, this will not be the case.

They have been months full of twists and turns in Gruenheide, the place outside Berlin where the great Elon Musk factory has only begun to rise.. Environmentalists, the semiconductor crisis, a global pandemic and many other small obstacles have faced Tesla’s initial plans for self-proclaimed Technoking. The opening date of the € 5.8 billion plant has already been postponed (late 2021, at best) but nothing is absolutely certain.

FormulaPassion.it has followed the chronological evolution behind the laborious start of the construction of the plant. The chronology tells of all kinds of problems.

January 19, 2020: First environmental protests

March 13, 2020: The Covid pandemic

December 19, 2020: Problems with reptiles

January 28, 2021: Arrival of the first machines

May 3, 2021: Times are getting longer

May 27, 2021: Start of fire

June 5, 2021: The farewell of a top manager

June 11, 2021: Latest environmental protests

The biggest problem is related precisely to the protests of the locals, who in the name of ‘not in my backyard’ and the environment do not want a large factory. Some residents believe that the plant itself is already a problem, but it can get even bigger considering the residential areas that could arise around it. There is also concern about water, an important resource for the area as it is close to a protected area.

Another closely related problem is that of bureaucracy: the environmental agency of the State of Brandenburg is in charge of giving the permits, but the environmental associations are pressing and making themselves heard incessantly, slowing down all the proceedings. Tesla has so far had to provide 11,000 pages of documentation, publicly displayed in Gruenheide: this is the third time this has happened. On the last occasion, 400 objections were raised by residents; another tough session is expected for the brand, and that is why it is now difficult to risk the so-called ‘deadline’.