Nacho is a Real Madrid legend. The defender has never had a single opportunity to be the strong man in the lower zone of the club in the more than 10 years that he has been with the team from the Spanish capital. Despite this, whenever he is required, which is usually in life or death matches, his level of competition is worthy and up to the challenge, which is why he is so highly valued by both the board and the the hobby
The player and the club have been talking for several weeks about the possible renewal of his contract, which ends at the end of this season. Both parties want to continue but under their conditions. The club offers him one more year and the same role that he has given him while the player has imposed his requirements on the table, more minutes on the field and also a longer contract period.
It is no secret to anyone how Real Madrid works with the renewal of its veterans, who do not usually offer more than a year of work after a certain age. But the defender wants to change that line, and his main request to Florentino Pérez to agree to sign a new contract is that it last two seasons. A possibility that seems far from being accepted by the strong man of the club and that at the moment has the defender more outside than inside the most winning team in the history of football.
