Sue Lyon, who played Lolita in the Stanley Kubrick film, poses at her Los Angeles home in 1982. Nik wheeler

“Lolita, light of my life, fire of my entrails. My sin, my soul ”. Thus begins Vladimir Nabokov’s most famous novel. The book, first published in 1955, has been adapted several times for film and has also found a place in pop culture, from Japanese fashion to the songs of Lana Del Rey. The freedom that its reading offers has been the central theme of the book Read ‘Lolita’ in Tehran, from Azar Nafisi, and from the movie The bookstore, by Isabel Coixet. However, the American comedian Jamie Loftus asks a rather serious question: “At what point Lolita It stopped being a story of obsession and abuse to become a tragic romance in popular ideology?

That is the idea behind The Lolita Cast , a podcast in English of 10 episodes in which Loftus traces the evolution of Nabokov’s work. The author, known mostly as a comedian, warns in the first episode that “discussing the book is a minefield.” And while he thinks the book leaves a strong damning message against pedophilia, he feels it necessary to examine its complex cultural legacy.

The American, who read the novel for the first time at age 12, comments in an interview with Babelia made by video call from his home in California that the podcast was born as a project during the pandemic. “I decided I was going to do it in May and it took me six months of research,” he explains, adding with a laugh that perhaps he should have spent his time on something lighter and more enjoyable. “Once I felt that I had understood the book, my goal was to see the different ways in which the work has been taken out of context.”

Lolita is about Humbert Humbert, a European intellectual who lives in a small American town. There he becomes obsessed with Dolores Haze, nicknamed Lolita, the 12-year-old daughter of his landlady. Between luck and scheming, Humbert becomes the girl’s legal guardian and takes her on a journey of no return. It is he who acts as the narrator, recalling the events from prison, and who seeks the sympathy of the reader by comparing himself to Poe or Dante and making a parallel between the young Haze and a lost love from his past. Loftus emphasizes that both these excuses made by the character and the fictional prologue of a psychiatrist that precedes the novel are clear evidence that Nabokov wanted to make it clear that Humbert’s narrative is not to be trusted.

Javier Aparicio Maydeu, professor of Comparative Literature at Pompeu Fabra University, who has published Look at the harlequins !, Vladimir Nabokov and other books on the author, highlights that “no great work is ever the object of a single interpretation, and that ambiguity is inherent to artistic talent.” However, in the case of Lolita, indicates that it is “a provocative, perverse and mischievous novel with respect to the canons, both those of ethics and those of narrative.”

During his research, Loftus turned to a wide variety of sources, from Nabokov’s biographer Brian Boyd to survivors of child abuse. Seven of the 10 episodes of the series have already been published and in them a chronological review of the history of the book is made, that starts in The Wizard, a short novel that Nabokov wrote in 1939 and is considered a precursor to Lolita, it continues with its fortuitous publication in Paris away from the censors in Washington and continues with the film adaptation of Stanley Kubrick in 1962, another Adrian Lyle feature film in 1997 starring Jeremy Irons and Dominique Swan, and a few other failed versions between the two in which Names such as playwright Edward Albee and composer John Barry stand out, who wanted to bring the book to Broadway.

“The films established a kind of false aesthetic around the story,” says the filmmaker. podcast, “Which makes the relationship between the characters seem consensual: it maintains the lascivious part, but puts Dolores as an active and willing participant.” Loftus thinks that Kubrick wanted to make Lolita something lighter and more fun to attract the audience of the time. While the version of the nineties directed by Lyle “turned his stomach.” “Never has an adaptation focused so much on the details of the book, but at the same time I did not understand the plot,” says the director.

Aparicio Maydeu recalls that comparisons between narrative works and their adaptations are always uncomfortable. He believes that Kubrick helped spread the novel at the same time that he created “profiles that would become stereotypes”. “On the other hand, I think Kubrick was an insightful reader of Nabokov’s work and knew how to convey the conflicts of all kinds that inhabit the novel without settling for reducing them to clichés,” he argues.

The professor affirms that the book is still a classic and that, “as Italo Calvino said, classic is that book ‘that never finishes saying what it has to say”. Loftus assures that had she read the book as an adult she probably would not have made The Lolita Cast: “I cannot guarantee that the way I understand the book now is how I will always understand it.”