Cruz Azul has signed a failure this semester. The club has paid dearly for the terrible decisions made by the board of directors in turn in the last summer market: from the decision to continue with ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez as coach, through the signing of promoted players, image issues and bad off-court attitudes of various men on the squad, some of whom even usually wear the captain’s ribbon.
In short, the removal of the painting from the country’s capital is not really a surprise, it is rather the chronicle of a death foretold. However, at some point the illusion grew that Ricardo Ferretti would go further than estimated, a fact that in the end has not materialized. Now, the club will seek a total renewal of the squad and that is why they are already negotiating transfers. In 90min We have been reporting the offer of the machine for Brian Lozano and in the same way, they are already attacking for Carlos Salcedo.
“Tuca” wants to strengthen the central defense and considers that Salcedo and Cruz Azul are required, since the center-back could save his career in a club the size of the machine, while a good version of the former Tigres could add a lot to the cement team. The “Titan” has a contract with Juárez until 2026 and although the border officials want to release him to save his millionaire salary, they will surely ask for several million euros for his purchase, the issue of money being the great obstacle in the movement.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#point #negotiations #Juárez #Cruz #Azul #signing #Carlos #Salcedo
Leave a Reply