Lamborghini, on the occasion of World Bee Day on May 20, established by the UN in 2017, there is an appointment to update us on its environmental activities. The program of environmental biomonitoringstarted by the car manufacturer in 2016, is continuing, with the continuous monitoring of CO2 levels in the environment surrounding the Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters through the analysis of bees.

The apiary built in the Lamborghini Park of Sant’Agata Bolognese today it has thirteen hives, with a population of about 600,000 bees, of which 120,000 in flight across the territory. Thanks to the collaboration with the Audi Environmental Foundation, since last year Lamborghini has equipped itself with technological hives, characterized by instruments to detect internal and external temperature, humidity and wind speed. They also have an electronic scale that detects the weight of the hive, allowing you to know remotely if the bees are collecting enough. nectar and pollen and if the family is growing according to expectations. Both, in fact, have an integrated SIM capable of transmitting the detected data.

On one of the hives there are also two video cameras, one internal and one external which films the access to the hive and which therefore allows you to see if the bees are “working” normally. The second hive has an electronic bee counter and builds graphs that relate the data collected with the number of bees entering and exiting. These data are useful for understanding how climate change can impact the development of bee colonies and allow to intervene promptly to support them in the anomalous seasons. The long drought of 2021, for example, reduced the production of the apiary by around 100 kilograms of honey.

And here comes the even more painful data. From the analysis of the hive matrices it is possible to detect a wide range of pollutants: from pesticides used in agriculture, on urban and private green spaces, heavy metals, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins, antibiotics. Foraging bees are excellent at collecting this data. And like every year, on May 20, everyone must be reminded that insects are an integral part of our survival chain, and for this reason it is unthinkable to neglect them.