Chelsea has taken advantage of the moment of tension that is being experienced around the figure of Gavi and his contractual relationship with Barcelona. The contract situation of the young Sevillian player is not easy, and the Londoners have taken advantage of it to try to get his services.
Barcelona Commercial Judge number 10 approved the agreement with Gavi and he went from earning 100,000 to 3.5 million euros a year, activating an exit clause for one billion euros. However, Court 12 has decided to cancel the registration of the 18-year-old player as a member of the first team because his request was late, which means that his salary and clause would be without effect. Gavi will once again earn the same salary that he had before the decision of the previous judge, but he could go free next June without restrictions.
Chelsea is prepared to overcome any offer that FC Barcelona tries to draw up to convince the young Andalusian. It is essential to add that it is also very likely that Luis Enrique will take over the controls of the English team in June, a coach who supported Gavi in the Spanish team when everyone, as usual, criticized the culé pearl.
Gavi, the young talent of FC Barcelona, has become the center of attention for two great clubs in the Premier League: Manchester City and Liverpool. Both teams have been closely following the 18-year-old midfielder, who has impressed with his technical skills and his vision of the game. Manchester City are said to be willing to pay him a significant amount to sign him, while Liverpool have also expressed interest in signing Gavi. The young player’s future remains uncertain, but what is certain is that his talent has not gone unnoticed by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
