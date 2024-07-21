Euro 2024 has already gone down in history, being the fourth Euro that the Spanish national team has won. Luis De la Fuente’s team has had a great tournament and there is already a lot of excitement about what happens in the next World Cup in 2026, as Spain has a large number of young talents called to mark a golden era.
Below are all the players who made the list of those called up for Euro 2024, including those who will not continue with the national team for what is to come.
GOALKEEPERS
The goalkeepers who were part of this Euro 2024 are looking like the three goalkeepers who could be part of a future roster for the 2026 World Cup. All three are young goalkeepers and starters in their respective teams. Unai Simón will remain as the starting goalkeeper, and it is very possible that David Raya will accompany him. Álex Remiro has been the third goalkeeper of this team and so far, he would continue with the same role in the Spanish squad. Below is the current age of these goalkeepers:
|
Player
|
Age
|
Equipment
|
Unai Simon
|
27
|
Athletic Club Bilbao
|
David Raya
|
28
|
Arsenal
|
Alex Remiro
|
29
|
Real society
DEFENSES
It is very likely that the next World Cup, which will be held in the United States in 2026, will see the same list of defenders who participated in the current squad. They all managed to earn their place by growing and it is difficult to think about a renewal, although with two years to go, there may be surprises.
|
Player
|
Age
|
Equipment
|
Daniel Carvajal
|
32
|
real Madrid
|
Jesus Navas
|
38
|
Seville
|
Dani Vivian
|
24
|
Athletic Club Bilbao
|
Aymeric Laporte
|
30
|
Al Nassr
|
Robin Le Normand
|
27
|
Real society
|
Nacho Fernandez
|
3. 4
|
Al Qadsiah
|
Alejandro Grimaldo
|
28
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Marc Cucurella
|
25
|
Chelsea
MIDFIELDERS
The Spanish national team’s midfield has a good average age and players who, without a doubt, maintain a level that would put them directly in the next competition, therefore, these are the ages they would be in the 2026 World Cup:
|
Player
|
Age
|
Equipment
|
Rodrigo Hernandez
|
27
|
Manchester City
|
Martin Zubimendi
|
25
|
Real society
|
Fabian Ruiz
|
28
|
PSG
|
Mikel Merino
|
27
|
Real society
|
Pedri
|
twenty-one
|
FC Barcelona
|
Alex Baena
|
22
|
Villarreal
|
Fermin Lopez
|
twenty-one
|
FC Barcelona
FORWARDS
A mix of veterans and youth, the present and the future of a generation that aspires to the top. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are the hope of a team that looks very good and that in two years at the 2026 World Cup, will continue to demonstrate their potential as well as at this Euro 2024. This is the current age of Spanish forwards, in which players like Morata or Joselu do not know if they will be able to wear the Spanish national team shirt in 2026.
|
Player
|
Age
|
Equipment
|
Alvaro Morata
|
31
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Joselu Mato
|
3. 4
|
Al Gharafa
|
Mikel Oyarzabal
|
27
|
Real society
|
Dani Olmo
|
26
|
RB Leipzig
|
Ferran Torres
|
24
|
FC Barcelona
|
Nico Williams
|
twenty-one
|
Athletic Club Bilbao
|
Lamine Yamal
|
17
|
FC Barcelona
|
Ayoze Perez
|
30
|
Real Betis
#age #Spanish #national #team #players #World #Cup
Leave a Reply