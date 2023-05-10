Getting older is not a reason to give up driving, but as the years go by it is obvious that health problems and limitations of all kinds, physical and mental, increase.

30% of those killed in traffic accidents in the European Union are over 65 years of age. A fact that is repeated in all countries and that reaches 50% when we talk about dead pedestrians or cyclists.

In Spain, according to the latest data from the DGT, the age group over 65 years old is one of those with the highest number of fatalities, with a total of 69, the same number as drivers aged between 45 and 54. years. These are provisional figures dated May 7, 2023, on interurban roads.

The class B permit, to drive passenger cars, has to be renewed every 10 years until the age of 65 and, thereafter, every 5. But if the driver recognition center considers that it should expire sooner, you can book an annual review, for example. For some diseases, these authorized centers are obliged to demand a medical certificate or a report before processing the card renewal.

This is the case when you suffer from heart ailments that have required surgery or not, vascular, neurological, respiratory, digestive, oncological, chronic degenerative diseases, diabetes, etc. In other words, when you have any of these problems, no matter how old you are, you may not be in a condition to get behind the wheel.

No matter how veteran one is, the years take their toll on the skills behind the wheel. Many drivers have had their licenses for more than half a century, but experience cannot replace the relentless deterioration of age. The insurance experts Cleverea They list us what are the obvious signs that you have to leave it:

1 There are people who ask me

Rude drivers exist, but if you feel like their number is suddenly increasing, you may be doing something wrong.

2 I get lost even in known paths

Young people are also lost, but in advanced ages it is more frequent and can be a symptom of the beginning of an as yet undiagnosed cognitive deterioration. A good navigator is not always a solution, because over the years it becomes more difficult to look at the screen and the road at the same time.

3 I’ve had mishaps lately

Not necessarily major bumps, but small scratches, light shocks, or I’ve been close, very often…

4 Pedestrians or cyclists appear as if out of nowhere

When these scares are repeated, braking increases and the occasions when you have to apologize at zebra crossings is a symptom of a lack of reflexes and loss of side vision.

5 I go off the rails sometimes

The concentration effort can be such that, frequently, it causes fatigue and makes it difficult to circulate properly.

6 Getting into a roundabout stresses me out

Acts as common as taking a roundabout, leaving it at the right time, joining the main road from an acceleration lane, taking a detour… can start to be very stressful.

7 Someone close complains about our driving

If our relatives, partners, or our friends begin to show tension because of our driving or pretend to brake from the passenger seat…, perhaps we are no longer as good drivers as we used to be.

8 I get distracted while driving

Realizing that we are going too slow or too fast, missing detours, braking at the last moment… indicates distracted driving.

While we drive, we always find out a little later than the others that an emergency vehicle is coming asking for passage, that we have done something wrong, that there is something encroaching on the road, what it says on the traffic signs… .

9 It’s hard for me to make some moves

Some people have difficulty moving their foot between the brake and accelerator, or have neck pain when turning their heads to park, or have hand strain when gripping the wheel securely.

10 I don’t want to drive at night

Nobody sees the same at night as during the day, but if night vision starts to be a serious problem for safe driving, don’t take chances.

If you have also been given several fines, although this can also happen to anyone, but if it coincides with the loss of reflexes and with the fact that we have accumulated more ‘parts’ than normal, it is worth thinking about.