Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Carrying out a skin care routine is necessary to have beautiful and healthy skin, cosmetic surgeon Ariel Almaraz tells us from when we should start with care.

The doctor remembers that a facial sunscreen is recommended at any age to protect us from the sun’s rays, however, the skin care routine should be started from the age of 21.

“It is advisable to have a skin care routine from the age of 21, because from that age our body begins to change, it no longer regenerates in the same way as when we were 15 or 16,” he said.

The professional suggests having a routine during the day and another at night. For a complete skin care routine, she recommends using a skin cleanser, hyaluronic acid, eye contour, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

A constant doubt is the order of the skin care routine, The first step in skin care is always cleaning.which should be done with a dermo-cleanser and using the fingertips, since brushes tend to be aggressive with the skin.

Steps for a complete skin care routine

Dr. Ariel Almaraz recommends the following order:

Clean the face with a dermo cleanser

Hyaluronic acid

eye contour

Moisturizer

Sunscreen that should be replicated every three hours

the rnight routine is shorter and only needs wash your face and use a night creamwith these steps you can take care of your skin so that it looks healthy and beautiful.