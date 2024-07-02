The debate on When exactly does youth end? captured the attention of scientists and sociologists in recent years, revealing a diversity of opinions based on different generations and cultural perceptions.

Contrary to the traditional notion that this stage is only a matter of attitude and internal well-being, Recent studies have identified specific biological changes that mark the beginning of a visible aging process.

According to a US Trust report titled “Insights on Wealth & Worth,” it was found huge differences in the way different generations perceive the transition from youth to old age.

For example, the millennialsthe generation born approximately between 1981 and 1996, They have a broader vision of the period of youthgiven that They established that ends at age 40. This is contrary to the thinking of previous generations: the Generation X and boomers set the end of youth at 31 years. For its part, the silent generation, esteems it to the 35 years.

The study also explored the perception of When is someone considered to have reached the “prime of life”?a related phase in terms of fullness and capacity. At this point there were significant variations: Millennials believe this happens at 36 years, while Gen Xers put it at 47 years old, boomers at 50 years old and silents at 52 years old..

With this scenario, it is evident that Generational differences in the definition of youth and old age are influenced, mostly, by a series of social, technological and economic factors. The impact of social mediaas well as changes in social expectations, also contribute to this changing perception of the life cycleaccording to the cited research.

Other studies on “the end of youth”

Furthermore, studies such as those conducted by the Japan Gerontological Society and the Japan Geriatrics Society suggest that The definition of “old” varies considerably by culture and society.In Japan, for example, old age is considered to begin between 75 and 89 years, with people aged 65 to 74 being seen as “pre-old” and those aged 90 or older as “super-old.”

The perception of old age varies in different parts of the world Photo:iStock Share

While science can define certain biological transition points, cultural perception and Each person’s personal experiences play a key role in how these stages of life are understood and experienced. However, Perception of the issue varies in different parts of the world.