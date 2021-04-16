If we take a look at the Spanish press from a century ago, it is likely that we will soon run into some “old man” in his fifties. That is how they referred to them, without detours or euphemisms, and it was totally logical: life expectancy in our country was around 41 years and He did not get over 60 until the late 1940s. Of course, there were also nonagenarians and even some centenarians, who inspired the amazement reserved for biological marvels, like that 103-year-old Navarrese woman who was exposed in a barrack during San Fermin festivities while she was knitting.

Times have changed and life expectancy has undergone a real revolution. In the most recent tables of the National Institute of Statistics, it stands at 80.9 years for men and 86.2 years for women. This evolution has blurred the boundaries between the different stages of life. Today there is talk of young people in their thirties, eternal adult projects, and the newspapers try to avoid that word that they used so naturally in the past: there have been complaints from people over 90 years old, very angry because they had referred to them like old women. As for ‘old’, it always elicits the same comment: “Old are the rags,” someone often replies, disgusted by the term.

Old age has become problematic, largely because this extension of life has generated confusion about its onset. When do we start to get old? The referents are not of much use, because Today’s older people are very different from those we met forty or sixty years ago: it is impossible to identify with those figures who already seemed old at an age that today we consider the prime of life. «Today’s elders are not like your father’s grandparents. The characteristics of people at each age are changing ”, sums up demographer Sergei Scherbov, one of the heads of the World Population Program.

The Japanese have established a three-stage classification: early age (from 65 to 74), old age (from 75 on) and what they call super old (beyond 90).



Traditionally, old age is usually identified with retirement and a fixed border is established, 65 years of age, but that starting point for the elderly seems increasingly outdated and unfair: it is as if health and social advances, rather than extending life, had only extended old age, an increasingly long period. This idea also disregards the obvious fact that, by using a successful formula, the 70s are the new 60s: the National Health Survey has found that people around 75 years of age perceive their state of health in a very similar way to as they saw it ten years before, at 65.

“We have been 65 for more than a century, but there have been many changes and that threshold does not include them,” explains Antonio Abellán, researcher at the CSIC’s Department of Population. Many specialists advocate establishing as a starting point for old age what they call a moving threshold: it would not be a question of verifying how many years we have been in this world, but of estimating the time we have left. It is what they call ‘prospective age’. According to this model, old age begins when our remaining life expectancy is 15 years. “Behind this debate is the idea of ​​better organizing the life that a person has left. Raising this new beginning of old age requires planning retirement, life, investments, expenses, life … Deep down, it holds individuals responsible for their own health, their habits, their way of life: if you want to last ten years, take care of yourself a little. You are encouraging people to live better, and looking out for yourself is altruistic, since you save time, money and effort for your family and society ”, develops Abellán.

The big problem with this moving threshold is that, of course, it is much more difficult to calculate. «People carry their ID with their age in their pockets, but not the mortality tables. Those who do the planning do know how people are dying: politicians, banks, insurance companies … “, says Abellán. Life expectancy is a concept that is handled on a daily basis in politics and economics, but it is still a fairly complex abstraction: it estimates the number of years someone can expect to live based on the characteristics of mortality at that time. Although, obviously, an individual can have a life expectancy of dozens of years and die tomorrow.

The 71 and the 74



Normally we talk about life expectancy at birth (the one we mentioned before, 86.2 for them and 80.9 for them), but that is not the one used in this operation. The average can be recalculated for any age group, thus eliminating the impact of those who have died prematurely, when it was not yet ‘their turn’. Thus, smaller and smaller figures are obtained as one advances in the age groups: At age 65, for example, the life expectancy of men is 19.5 years and that of women 23.4. At what point, then, do we have 15 years left and we become ‘officially’ old with this approach? According to the most recent figures, Spanish men would reach that threshold at 71; women, at 74.

Of course, beyond the chronological age and that prospective age, there is what demographers know as subjective age, on which the moment in which we begin to consider ourselves elderly depends. We all know someone of extremely old age who disdains some plan because he sees it “for old people”! Why this reluctance to fit into the third age? “The concept of old age has always been associated with deterioration, both in people and in things”, Abellán responds, pulling the Dictionary of Authorities published by the Royal Spanish Academy in the 18th century to delineate the two concepts: there he says of old age that it is simply “the last age of life, the extreme of which is called decrepitude.”

According to the CSIC on its website ‘Network Aging’, the Gerontological Society and the Geriatric Society of Japan, the oldest country in the world, argue that the fairest thing is to base our criteria on two variables that allow us to calibrate the physical state: the gait speed and hand grip strength. Based on the records obtained by their population in these two parameters, they have established a classification in three stages: early age (from 65 to 74), old age (from 75) and what they call super-old age (beyond 90). Of course, it is a bit scary how the people to whom the ‘super old’ is applied can react, outside of Japan.