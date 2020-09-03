According to the Federal Law “On Education in the Russian Federation”, a student can be expelled from school on his own initiative or by the decision of his parents, for example, when transferring to another school, due to the closure of an educational institution, as well as by decision of the school administration. In the latter case, expulsion is applied to a student as a disciplinary measure if he does not fulfill the obligations of conscientious mastering of the educational program and curriculum or was enrolled illegally.

At what age can you be expelled from school?

According to Art. 61 of the Federal Law “On Education …”, a student may be early expelled by the decision of the school management as a disciplinary measure upon reaching the age of 15.

Moreover, in Art. 43 of this Federal Law states that expulsion should be an extreme measure that can only be applied for repeated commission of disciplinary offenses and if other measures of disciplinary sanction (reprimand and reprimand) have failed. The decision is made taking into account the opinion of the parents and with the consent of the Commission on Minors’ Affairs and Protection of Their Rights. It can be challenged.

Who can’t be dropped from school?

The Federal Law “On Education in the Russian Federation” establishes that any disciplinary measures, including expulsion, cannot be applied to students in educational programs of preschool and primary general education, as well as to students with mental retardation and various forms of mental retardation.

In addition, it is prohibited to apply disciplinary measures to students during their illness, vacation, academic leave, maternity leave or parental leave.

In what cases can a student under 15 be expelled?

Viktor Panin, Head of the All-Russian Society for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights in Education explained to AiF.ru that schoolchildren over the age of 15, as a rule, study already in high school, outside the ninth grade. And even they are very rarely disciplined in the form of expulsion, but only if they study in budgetary educational institutions.

In private schools, the order is different: a student can be expelled there, even if he is under 15 years old. “In schools where they study on a paid basis, articles of the law on consumer protection are applied. There are purely commodity-money relations: an agreement is concluded on the provision of paid educational services, where the grounds for expulsion may be spelled out, including for academic failure, non-attendance, etc. A student of absolutely any age can be expelled. This does not contradict the current legislation, because in any case, a child expelled from a private educational organization must be placed in a general education school without fail. They must accept him, they cannot refuse him, ”the expert says.