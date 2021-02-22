The wife of the Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has been arrested in the USA on charges of international drug trafficking. She is also charged with helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015.

D.he wife of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Emma Coronel, has been arrested in the United States on charges of drug smuggling. The 31-year-old was arrested on Monday at the airport in the US capital Washington and will appear there on Tuesday via video link in court, as the US Department of Justice announced.

Coronel – who has both US and Mexican citizenship – is accused of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle the drugs cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana into the US.

The period of time was not initially communicated. She is also said to have helped Guzmán escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and later, before Guzmán was extradited to the USA in January 2017, planned another prison escape.

“El Chapo”, leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel in Mexico for 25 years, is sitting in a maximum security prison in the US state of Colorado. A court in New York had sentenced him to life imprisonment plus 30 years in July 2019 – Coronel was among the spectators in the courtroom at the time. A jury found Guzmán, now 63 years old, guilty of all ten counts in one of the largest drug trials in American history – including involvement in a criminal organization, the production and international distribution of cocaine and heroin, as well as money laundering and the use of firearms.