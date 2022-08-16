According to PT, current president could go to university “to have a debate in the elections”

Former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said this Monday (15.Aug.2022) that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) does not like students. Therefore, according to PT, the current president would not attend a debate at USP (University of São Paulo).

Lula spoke alongside allies such as Fernando Haddad (EN) and Márcio França (PSB) at the university.

França did not speak, but when he was mentioned, he received boos from the audience. The deputy of Lula’s ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), did not participate in the activity.

“Uspanians, use me. Don’t leave me alone [universidades] federal. I love coming here to debate. It doesn’t have to be just us from one party, it can be from another political party”declared the former president.

“For example, Bolsonaro could come here to have a debate in the elections. He doesn’t come because he doesn’t like student”said Lula.

In his speech, PT criticized the electoral rules. According to him, the legislation is made to benefit those who already have a mandate.

Last week, the minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) Raul Araújo ordered that videos in which Lula criticizes Bolsonaro be removed from YouTube.

Bolsonaro’s representatives told the court that the statements were early electoral propaganda.

