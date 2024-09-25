As expected, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil used his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (25) to defend the Chavista electoral fraud – which indicated that dictator Nicolás Maduro won the presidential election on July 28 – and blame the opposition for the violence in the repression after the election.

Gil also accused the United States of a plan to kill Maduro and other important figures in the Venezuelan regime.

“After this great popular victory [na eleição de julho]the oligarchy of my country has once again resorted to ignorance of the laws and institutions, generating criminal violence that has left 27 dead, hundreds injured, and the destruction of public and private property. Using criminal gangs, they have set up barricades, set fire to schools, hospitals and public institution headquarters, and murdered ordinary citizens because of their political affiliations,” said the chancellor.

NGOs and media outlets pointed out that the violence was perpetrated by Chavista security forces, who, in addition to leaving people dead and injured, also arrested hundreds of people during the demonstrations.

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González, who was tipped to win the election by much of the international community, had to leave the country this month to avoid arrest.

“At the forefront of this gigantic operation is, as usual, the government of the United States of America and its agencies, as part of its failed policy of continued coup d’état against the Bolivarian Revolution of Venezuela, which began more than 25 years ago,” Gil said.

The chancellor cited the arrest of “several American and European mercenaries,” in reference to the detention of three Americans, two Spaniards and one Czech, accused by Chavismo of a plan to kill Maduro, in collusion with intelligence authorities from the United States and Spain.

“These criminals confessed that they intended to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro, the Executive Vice President [Delcy Rodríguez] and several high-ranking Venezuelan state officials, in addition to attacking fundamental infrastructure services such as water and electricity,” said the chancellor.

In other parts of the speech, Gil reiterated Venezuela’s claim over the Essequibo, a region belonging to neighboring Guyana, called Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip against the terrorist group Hamas “the greatest crime of extermination and genocide since that perpetrated by Hitler in World War II” and said that Ukraine, in its “Nazi adventure”, is trying to bring “war and terrorism to Greater Russia”, citing Kiev’s counteroffensive in the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Gil also referred to the presidents of Argentina, Javier Milei, and Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, whose governments he called “lackeys” due to negotiations for the installation of military bases in NATO countries.

The chancellor also claimed that the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union against Venezuela constitute “a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and all norms of international law”.