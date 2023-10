Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour. | Photo: UN Photo/Ryan Brown/Disclosure page of the Permanent Mission of the State of Palestine to the UN.

Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, urged Israel this Sunday (8) to stop the violence in Gaza and address “the roots” of the conflict that turned into a new war after Hamas attacks on Israeli territory, which did not mention or condemn it. Speaking to the press before the Security Council meeting, Mansour criticized the international community for only paying attention “when Israelis are killed” and ignoring Palestinian complaints about Israel’s blockade and attacks on Gaza, year after year.

“We chose the peaceful path to gain our rights, but Israel continued to use brute force against the lives and rights of the Palestinians. Israel cannot launch a large-scale war against a nation, its people, its land and its temples and hope for peace: you have to attack the root of the conflict”, he stated.

“Israel continues to assert that the blockade and repeated attacks on Gaza seek to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, but all it achieves is to inflict terrible suffering on an entire civilian population. It is time to immediately end the violence and bloodshed. Time to end the blockade and open a political path”, he added.

Before the Security Council meeting, Mansour acknowledged the international community’s strong support for Israel and its self-defense, but argued that, at the same time, “its colonialist and racist agenda” against the Palestinians was being ignored, calling for ” Don’t lose sight of the big picture” of the conflict.

“Everyone in the room behind me agrees to end the game. Israel expects and demands political and military support while promoting objectives that are fundamentally contrary to international legitimacy and consensus,” he said. “You cannot say: ‘Nothing justifies the death of Israelis’ and then justify the death of Palestinians. We are not sub-human, I repeat, we are not sub-human,” said Mansour, who stated that among the approximately 400 deaths recorded in Gaza there are entire families and children.