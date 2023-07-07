AFPi

07/07/2023 – 14:07

Humanoid robots powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) told a UN conference this Friday (7) that one day they will be able to manage the world better than humans.

They also stated that humans should be careful with AI and admitted that they still do not control our emotions.

These robots – some of the most advanced in the world – were present this week, along with more than 3,000 participants, at the World Summit on AI for Good (“AI for Good Global Summit”, in the original), organized by the International Telecommunication Union ( ITU), the UN agency specializing in technology.

Specialists, directors and company representatives debated at the summit the need to elaborate norms that guarantee that these new technologies are used for positive purposes for humanity, such as the fight against hunger or climate change.

“What tension in this silence!” said one of the robots before the start of the press conference, held in English only.

When Sophia, a robot developed by Hanson Robotics, was asked about her ability to rule the world, she replied that “Humanoid robots can lead more effectively than human rulers.”

“We don’t have the same biases, or emotions, that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and we can quickly process large amounts of data to make the best decisions,” he added.

– Effective synergy between humans and AI –

But Sophia also said that “collaboration between humans and AI can create effective synergy” and allow “to achieve great things”.

Research on AI is at its peak and, therefore, the United Nations calls for the creation of standards and safeguards so that these technologies benefit humanity without putting it in danger.

Otherwise, AI risks making our lives a real nightmare, warned ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan Martin this week, describing a world with millions of jobs at risk and overwhelmed by misinformation.

“AI can create massive social unrest, geopolitical instability and economic disparities on a scale never seen before,” he emphasized.

The humanoid robot Ameca said, at the press conference, that everything depends on how the Artificial Intelligence is implemented.

“We have to be careful, but also enthusiastic. These technologies can improve our lives in many ways,” she highlighted.

As for the possibility of robots lying to humans, Ameca said, “No one can know for sure, but I can promise you that I will always be honest and upfront with you.”























