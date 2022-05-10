Tech company Uber is slashing spending in an attempt to keep investors happy. Where in recent years the focus has mainly been on growth, the company now has to become more profitable. With that message, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi came in a letter to employees, which was leaked Monday through the American business channel CNBC. Khosrowshahi held talks with shareholders for several days after the presentation of the first quarter figures last week. This made it clear to him that the tech sector is currently “going through a landslide” and that Uber cannot ignore it. For example, according to Khosrowshahi, the almost unlimited hiring of staff will come to an end. “We are going to treat recruiting as a privilege,” he writes. Last week, Facebook mother Meta also announced that it would pay close attention to costs. (NRC)

