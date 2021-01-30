“Starting in the tire factory was the best decision”

Hermann Kön works a few meters further. “I used to work in construction,” he says. “That I started here 30 years ago was the best decision.” He is currently rolling a heavy tire onto a conveyor belt. He said he no longer put away the alternating shifts so easily. That is why he is looking forward to part-time retirement. “I will miss the contact with my colleagues,” he says. Edwin Losbrand nods and says: “We get on well here.”

Plant manager Meikel Peters is particularly proud of the cooperation between the workforce and the good climate. “Those who started here often leave us only when they retire,” he says. Many of the 800 employees have been with the company for decades, and their children and relatives also often work in the plant. “Once a rubber man, always a rubber man.”

Plant manager Peters sees the high level of identification among the workforce as a key to the good development of the site. In 2016, the production of car tires was switched to truck tires. “This change worked very well,” he reports. “Everyone went along with it.” The fascinating raw material rubber, which his employees are enthusiastic about, also contributes to this, says Peters. “I think there is no other material that is so technically interesting.”

A specialty of the location are retreaded truck tires

If you visit the Wittlich site, you will also notice the many trucks in front of the plant. The plant is also home to Goodyear Dunlop’s European transport and logistics center for truck tires. Peters: “From here the tires go to customers all over Europe.”

In addition to new tires, retreaded truck tires also roll off the assembly line in Wittlich. During hot retreading, the substructure of worn tires, the so-called carcass, is provided with a new tread. The renewed tires then have the same properties as new ones. For plant manager Peters, sustainability is very important. Because a retreaded tire only requires around 25 percent of the raw materials like a new tire. The truckers don’t have to worry about the driving stability of the retreads or their braking properties.