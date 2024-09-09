COULD YOU LEAVE? 🐯🥺

Juan Pablo Vigón has lost his role at Tigres since Paunovic’s arrival. At 33 years old and with fewer minutes, it could be the beginning of the end of his time at the club.

Between Liga MX and Leagues Cup, “Capi” has barely seen 263 minutes. pic.twitter.com/DlXlwTK5cS

— Total Soccer (@futboltotal) September 9, 2024