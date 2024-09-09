Times of change are taking place within Tigres, with the arrival of Paunovic to the bench and Gerardo Torrado to the board, the UANL team is beginning a new era, which has only one goal, to return the team to the path of continuous titles. Therefore, at 90min we have informed you that the scenario at the end of the tournament is to begin to clean up the roster by releasing several of the veterans regardless of how much or how little they have won and one of those sacrificed could be Juan Pablo Vigón.
Vigón’s time with the felines has been one of more and less, he came from Pumas and although it was difficult for him, little by little he became the starting player, being important in key duels. However, since Siboldi’s time and now in Paunovic’s time, Juan Pablo has not been able to get past the bench and with the passage of time, he has fewer and fewer minutes on the field, now so far this semester, evaluating Liga MX and Leagues Cup, he has accumulated 263 minutes on the field, that is, not even three complete games.
Considering his age, his lack of relevance on the field and the club’s sporting project of renewing itself in all lines, it should not be a surprise to anyone if Juan Pablo is put up for sale in the winter market by the Tigres management who can move in the market for a Mexican for his position who is younger and in better shape.
