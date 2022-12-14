At this time the Dimayor decides the fate of Fernando Jaramillo and Pereira

At this time it is defined if Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, continues in office. This after he mentioned in September that if the majority of Colombian soccer clubs decide so, he would step away from the presidency.

However, it appears that there will not be a change in the presidency since Jaramillo has been supported by the majority of the FPC. In addition, there will be a discussion about Pereira’s permanence in the first division and the situation of the Women’s Soccer League.

It is expected that there will be no major changes to how soccer is being handled in Colombia in its two categories. For the moment, the 20 first-class teams and the 16 second-class teams will continue to define the tournaments as they have been working up to now.

It should be mentioned that the legal situation of the Deportivo Pereira is worrying, since he would have been left without the legal support to compete in Colombian Professional Soccer. As is the recognition before the Ministry of Sport and Legal Status.

