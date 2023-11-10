For some days now it has been stated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It’s going to be a disaster when it comes to reviews, and that’s because when people tried the campaign in advance they considered those barely three hours long a complete scam, perhaps being the shortest campaign in the saga. And now, new information is coming out about the game, and why it was revealed so quickly with a release that can feel very fleeting.

As reported by the media, most of this game was made in less than a year and a half, this has been reported by people involved in the development who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the subject. Of course, what they report are crunch days to have it done in a timely manner, a practice that is not at all foreign in the environment, among the clearest examples was Naughty Dog with The Last of Us Part II.

Among the comments that emerged from these developers, they say that they hope that their new corporate owners (Microsoft) don’t judge them too harshly for the negative reception after a shortened development cycle that was beyond this company’s control. And with this they imply that they were aware of the deficiencies of the game and how it has been rated, since today the ratings arrived at Metacritic and more pages.

In the rumors that circulate, it is said that this year there was not going to be a Call of Duty in shape, since they were originally going to release for the 2022 predecessor, but in the end it took the form of a complete game so that fans would stay tuned. A spokesperson for Activision has denied this information, mentioning that from the beginning they thought of the current project as something individual, so the theory has been ruled out of the possibilities.

More testimonials have come out and employees said that they felt somewhat betrayed by the company because they were promised that they would not have to go through another timeline this short after the release of the previous iteration, Vanguard, which was made under an equally limited cycle. In fact, the title was first intended to take place in Mexicosomething that changed in the end and they decided to do something more global.

All of these changes of mind led the development team to put the pedal to the metal to finish the campaign in just 16 months, and as we already said, it has become the installment of the franchise that has taken the shortest time to release a game in its entire history. There are still no numbers on the review sites, but it is predicted that it will not do well at all, and that will be reflected in the next few days to come, at least some have already gone ahead and the score does not rise above 5 .

Remember that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches on November 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: No wonder it was such a fleeting project, since when CODs are announced, they normally take a while to reach the market, so now they blew the fence by taking such a short time and exploiting the developers. The onus will be on Microsoft to improve its reputation now.