The Central Bank of Jordan announced at the end of last November that its foreign exchange reserves in the first ten months of this year decreased by 11.3 percent to $15.9 billion.

Jordan is still suffering from the consequences of the spread of the Corona virus, which negatively affected foreign investment, as well as the remittances of expatriates, the most important tributaries of hard currency in the Kingdom.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund said that the growth of the Jordanian economy accelerated in 2022 despite the global economic turmoil, driven by strong progress in structural reforms supported by the Fund, which mitigated the repercussions on the economy and strengthened macroeconomic stability.

Ali Abbas, who heads a mission from the International Monetary Fund, said in press statements at the end of last month that the recovery from the consequences of the Covid epidemic continues to give impetus to Jordan’s economy, with the expected growth for 2022 revised up to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent in a previous forecast.

The acceleration of growth is seen as an important factor in reducing the country’s high unemployment rate, which currently stands at around 22 percent.

However, Abbas warned that “the biggest challenge is how to maintain macroeconomic stability in the very difficult coming period.”

Abbas added that Jordan has achieved most of the fiscal and monetary targets set since the start of the IMF program in March 2020, as it closed tax loopholes, expanded the tax base, and maintained adequate foreign reserves.

Last month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed that the balance of public debt owed by Jordan during the first eight months of this year increased by 3 percent to 29.6 billion dinars ($41.7 billion), compared to 28.7 billion dinars ($40.46 billion) at the end of 2021.

The statistics showed that Jordan’s internal debt at the end of August amounted to 14 billion dinars (19.7 billion dollars), and the external debt was about 15.58 billion dinars (21.97 billion dollars).