Juan Ignacio Martínez, who wanted to thank the fans for the support shown to the team on the way from the concentration hotel to La Romareda, assures that his players were not satisfied with the draw, but emphasizes that scoring at this point in the season always It’s good: “We have a dynamic of adding and we can’t break it in this final sprint. There are six days left and we still have to score enough points to achieve the goal of permanence ”.

Assessment: “First of all I have to thank the Zaragoza fans, who brought us today from the hotel. We wanted to give them victory and maybe later with my demonstrations it seems that I agree, what happens is that we also have to respect the rival. We have not been able to win, but many times it is better to add than to lose. Sporting came with a series of adverse matches and in their starting eleven they have made two variations also out of respect for how we behave at La Romareda. It is true that it is difficult for us to generate and that Sporting has been discovered very little. His transitions are very good, they could have hurt us and, nevertheless, the team has been very attentive to those cons and, above all, very involved during the ninety minutes ”.

Settle for the tie ?: “At the end of the game, and that says a lot about the ambition of the team, the draw was not enough because it was not celebrated. You have to understand that at the height of the season we are in, adding is always good. The draws that we have had in other days give you that added bonus to be marking differences in the lower part. In this case we are talking about two teams that at the beginning of the season had the same objective and now it is different. And we arrived after losing in Girona and they after three consecutive defeats, so there is a mutual respect between both teams, rather than a lack of ambition ”.

Final stretch: “We have to watch Lugo’s game. We are two teams that are very tight in qualifying and they have a slightly strange second round, since in the first I was with good numbers. There are six days left, we have 42 points and there are still many to be achieved to achieve our goal, which is permanence ”.

Changes: “We have had a bit of misfortunes, since Cristian has suffered some discomfort in the twin and he has blocked a change for us and also Zapater had some discomfort that was going to get worse. The doctor, who treated him during the break, told me that he did not know how long he could continue, but that it was a blow that he was sure to contract. Therefore, we have made changes forced by the inconvenience ”.

Direct duels from the lower zone: “We also have a couple of clashes in these six rounds. We have to look at ourselves and we still have to score enough points to achieve the goal ”.

Team trajectory since arrival: “I always praise the effort and degree of commitment of my players. Today is a game that maybe on television is not so attractive due to the lack of plays and mutual respect, but you have to compete. It is true that we have a dynamic of adding and we cannot break it in this final sprint ”.