What better way to start your holiday than to find that the hotel owner has used the term ‘parking’ quite liberally in his description. Yes, there is parking, but 500 meters away on a tight side street. Oh, and walk up and down a few times a day to refill the parking meter. The atmosphere is right there.

Do you want to be absolutely sure that you have a parking space close to your hotel room without any risk of dents from other visitors? Then you might want to take a look at a room at the German hotel chain B’Mine. Last month, the chain opened a new hotel with so-called Carloft rooms in Frankfurt. You park your car on the balcony of your hotel room.

The car comes up with an elevator and each of the forty rooms even has a charging station. In addition, you don’t have to speak to anyone, it reports AD† You can check in and operate the lift with your smartphone. The elevator will then automatically stop at your room. So you can literally drive out of the parking garage at home and only get out of your hotel room again, if you want to.

How much does the room where you park your car on the balcony cost?

If we look in the agenda of the hotel, we see many days where it costs about 130 euros per night. At busier times it rises to 160 euros, but it rarely exceeds 200 euros per night. According to the hotel chain, you can take any car you want, as long as it weighs less than 4,000 kilos and is no higher than 2 meters.