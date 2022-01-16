Health Britain has warned that caffeinated drinks are not suitable for infants and young children, and this includes tea, coffee, energy and carbonated drinks.

“Because sleep is so critical during childhood (when a lot of growth and development is happening), we don’t want to put anything in the way of that, and caffeine can temporarily increase blood pressure and heart rate,” Little Cooks Co. Nutritionist Helen Burgess told Metro. ».

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children under the age of 12 not drink caffeinated drinks.